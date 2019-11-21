Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor', to worsen further over next 2 days

Air quality to worsen by Friday

Government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR, said the air quality in Delhi may enter the severe category in some parts of Delhi by Friday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe", with the last category dangerous for the health of vulnerable people such as children and the elderly.

Parliament to discuss pollution

Meanwhile, Parliament is likely to discuss ways to check air pollution in Delhi. The opposition has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to curb pollution. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also expressed her concern over the air quality of Delhi.

Parl panel asks for final report to curb pollution woes

A parliamentary standing committee met to take stock of the measures taken and possible options to check air pollution.

According to IANS report, the Centre has informed the panel that it wants to convert all commercial vehicles to CNG in the future, replace thermal-based plants by gas-based plants and a curb on industries in specified areas.

According to the report given by the officials, Rs 146 crore had already been released for Delhi out of Rs 300 crore given for pollution control.

No Odd-Even needed

Delhi air quality turning worse comes alongside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that there is no need for Odd-Even as the sky is clear in the national capital.

BJP MP's from Delhi have targeted Kejriwal, saying he has not done anything to curb air pollution and is instead blaming farmers of neighbouring states for it.