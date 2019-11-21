Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor', to worsen further over next 2 days

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 21: Air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas entered the "very poor" category on Thursday and is likely to worsen over the next two days due to prevailing calm winds and increased incidents of farm fires.

    The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital rose to 354 on Thursday morning from 301 on Wednesday both in the "very poor" category, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB.

    Air quality to worsen by Friday

    Government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR, said the air quality in Delhi may enter the severe category in some parts of Delhi by Friday.

    An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe", with the last category dangerous for the health of vulnerable people such as children and the elderly.

    Parliament to discuss pollution

    Meanwhile, Parliament is likely to discuss ways to check air pollution in Delhi. The opposition has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to curb pollution. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also expressed her concern over the air quality of Delhi.

    Parl panel asks for final report to curb pollution woes

    A parliamentary standing committee met to take stock of the measures taken and possible options to check air pollution.

    According to IANS report, the Centre has informed the panel that it wants to convert all commercial vehicles to CNG in future, replace thermal-based plants by gas-based plants and a curb on industries in specified areas.

    According to the report given by the officials Rs 146 crore had already been released for Delhi out of Rs 300 crore given for pollution control.

    No Odd-Even needed

    Delhi air quality turning worse comes alongside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that there is no need for Odd-Even as the sky is clear in the national capital.

    BJP MP's from Delhi have targeted Kejriwal, saying he has not done anything to curb air pollution and is instead blaming farmers of neighbouring states for it.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
