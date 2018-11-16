Delhi's Air Quality today: PM levels remain 'poor', moderate rains improve conditions a little

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Air Quality levels in Delhi continued to remain 'poor' on Friday even as moderate rains yesterday evening improved conditions a little. The PM2.5 level this morning was 231 while PM10 level was 214 in Delhi's Lodhi Road area.

PM10 is particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter, PM2.5 is particulate matter 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter. PM2.5 is generally described as fine particles.

However, authorities have warned that the condition might slip back to the "very poor" range from Saturday.

Yesterday (November 15), the PM 10 level was at 202 and PM 2.5 level was 209. The AQI has been moving from 'very poor' to 'severe' since Diwali, and it is only for the last two days that it is in 'Poor' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said air quality improved significantly following sufficient rainfall on Wednesday night due to wash-away effect.