Delhi’s air quality shows slight improvement, but still in poor category

New Delhi, Nov 23: Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday due to increased wind speed, favourable for dispersion of pollutants, and settled in the poor category.

Even as Delhi struggles to breathe with its air quality persisting in the 'poor' category, the authorities' proposal for artificial rain to wash away pollutants is unlikely to be approved soon due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutant PM 2.5 is at 215 (poor) and PM 10 at 229 (poor) in Lodhi Road area, Delhi.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve further until late night.