Delhi’s air quality remains severe; at least 400 heavy goods vehicles denied entry

New Delhi, Nov 10: Delhi's air quality Saturday morning has been recorded as 'severe' with an increased PM 2.5 concentration in Lodhi road area.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, major pollutant PM 2.5 was recorded at 431 (severe) category and PM 10 at 283 (poor category) in Delhi's Lodhi Road area. the overall air quality index stood at 533 in Anand Vihar and 422 around PGDAV College under the 'hazardous' category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality is expected to remain in the 'severe' category as the already toxic situation caused by smoke from fireworks is likely to aggravate further due to intensified stubble burning in neighbouring states.

According to The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), stubble burning was the "largest-ever recorded" for this year with 2,100 fire counts, which might lead to a further deterioration of the already "severe" air quality of the national capital.

On Friday, over 400 heavy and medium goods vehicles were returned from Delhi borders due to a ban on their entry as the city's air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday. Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) Chairperson Bhure Lal has assured that the Supreme Court-appointed body would go after vehicles causing pollution in the city. He also said people should have abided by the direction of the Supreme Court on bursting of firecrackers in the stipulated time frame of 8 pm to 10 pm.