Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' level

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Delhi's air quality improved and fell to 'moderate' levels on Friday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions that slowed down dispersion of pollutants even as authorities forecast "significant deterioration" in pollution levels over the weekend.

    According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutant PM 2.5 at 249 (moderate) and PM 10 at 253 (moderate), in Lodhi Road area.

    An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The CPCB said seven areas in Delhi -- Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur -- recorded 'severe' air quality.

    Twenty areas in the national capital recorded 'very poor' air quality while it was 'poor' in six areas, it said.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 9:02 [IST]
