Delhiites to get respite from heat as monsoon to hit in next 48 hours

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 04: The Indian Metrological Department on Wednesday said that the monsoon rains will reach Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in next 48 hours. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Uttarakhand.

Bengaluru:

At present, a trough is extending from a Low-Pressure Area to a Cyclonic Circulation over North Konkan and Goa across South Chhattisgarh. The weatherman has predicted light rains in Bangalore today, most likely by evening. According to IMD's weather forecast, "Surface winds very likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 31 and 21 degree Celsius respectively."

Delhi:

Delhi has been reeling under heat wave conditions from the past few days and people of the capital are facing the brunt of this sultry weather. however, a cloud cover across Delhi and the NCR since Wednesday morning brought down the temperature at least two degrees Celsius lower compared to Tuesday. As per Skymet weather, Monsoon arrival is preceded by pre-Monsoon activities and the Delhiites can get to see light rains between July 3 to July 5. Monsoon normally hits Delhi by June 29. This year, its onset has been delayed by a week.

Mumbai:

India's financial capital limped back to normalcy on Wednesday morning with public transport resuming services after torrential rains, that lashed the city since Sunday, subsided. Mumbai received the highest rainfall in a decade on Monday with 550 mm average rainfall throwing the city, its roads, train and air services out of gear. As per Skymet weather, Intermittent moderate rain and shower with strong gusty winds will continue over Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar and Thane during next 4-5 hours.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 4-5 days due to the convergence of easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.