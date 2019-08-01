Delhiites to get free electricity up to 200 units, says Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 01: With an eye on elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't need to pay their power bills.

Making the announcement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.

Those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get 50 per cent power subsidy from the government, he added.

No hike in electricity tariffs in Delhi for 5th consecutive year: Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia tweeted: "Just like good education and health care, a basic quantum of electricity to run lights/fans at home is essential for that." He posted with the hashtag #PehleHalfAbMaaf.

"This is not the decision of (Arvind) Kejriwal's party. This is the result of the BJP's struggle... We can see it by two angles that it is the strategy to attract people before the elections. They have looted 7,000 crore from Delhi people. When they will refund that?" Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.