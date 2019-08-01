  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhiites to get free electricity up to 200 units, says Arvind Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 01: With an eye on elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't need to pay their power bills.

    Making the announcement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get 50 per cent power subsidy from the government, he added.

    No hike in electricity tariffs in Delhi for 5th consecutive year: Kejriwal

    Manish Sisodia tweeted: "Just like good education and health care, a basic quantum of electricity to run lights/fans at home is essential for that." He posted with the hashtag #PehleHalfAbMaaf.

    "This is not the decision of (Arvind) Kejriwal's party. This is the result of the BJP's struggle... We can see it by two angles that it is the strategy to attract people before the elections. They have looted 7,000 crore from Delhi people. When they will refund that?" Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi arvind kejriwal consumers delhi chief minister

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue