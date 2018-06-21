Delhiites still firmly behind Kejriwal, predicts a survey

Despite 'dharnas' and constant bickering with the Centre, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi remains popular among people of the national capital, according to a survey. According to the ABP News-C-Voter survey in Delhi, 37% of the respondents believe that Chief Minister Kejriwal's government has done a 'very good' work in the national capital, while 30% believe that the AAP government has done 'good' work. 32% of the responded have rated Kejriwal government's performance as 'bad'.

According to survey, 50% feel that the BJP-led Centre is not allowing Kejriwal government to work, while 43% feel that it is not true. 7% did not have any opinion on the matter. Kejriwal has constantly accused that Centre has been interfering with his government's work.

Kejriwal ended his 9-day-long sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's waiting room on June 19. Kejriwal had resorted to dharna at LG's office after Baijal allegedly kept delaying to act against "the IAS officer's strike".

Addressing party workers soon after he left Raj Niwas, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have nothing against IAS officers, 99% of them are good people, we have done work together in Delhi, they were just a front for interference by central government and Lieutenant Governor".

Chief Ministers from 4 states - West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala - had come out in support of Kejriwal, while the Congress criticised AAP.

According to ABP's survey, when the respondents were ask if the Congress should have backed Kejriwal, 45% said 'yes', while 48% said 'No'. 7% did not have an opinion on it.

The survey's precition on vote share in Delhi if the elections were to be held today were startling. The prediction is that AAP may get 39% of the votes, while the BJP is likely to get 38% of the votes. Congress is far behind as it may get 13% votes.

