Delhi: Yet another sanitation worker dies in a sewer, 3 arrested

Dooman Ray suffocated to death in a sewer on Sunday

A PTI report earlier quoted the police as saying that they questioning the project manager and supervisor of a firm that had been given the contract for the maintenance of the sewer by the Delhi Jal Board.

Project Manager, Site Supervisor and Nodal Officer of the site of the incident have been arrested today (Ocytober 24), said an ANI report.

Delhi Police

Police are probing whether the victim was forced to enter the sewer and whether he had any safety gear with him when he went inside.

A sewer (Representational Image)

In September, a sanitation worker suffocated after allegedly falling in the sewer of a building which he had entered to clean in Delhi's Dwarka area. Incident took place in Dabri area of Dwarka. Dwarka incident came a week after five people suffocated upon entering a sewage treatment plant in Moti Nagar area, Delhi.

During investigation into last month's sanitation worker death in Dwarka, it was learnt that the worker, Anil, was not given any protective gear and even the rope was not strong enough to bear the tension

Bezwada Wilson organised a protest on Sep 25

On September 25, founder of Sanitation Worker Union and Raman Magsaysay Prize winner Bezwada Wilson organised a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding justice for workers involved in manual scavenging and sanitation work.