  • search

Delhi: Yet another sanitation worker dies in a sewer, 3 arrested

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a sanitation worker in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The 32-year-old worker, identified as Dooman Ray, died Sunday (October 21) after suffocating to death inside the sewer he had entered to clean along with two others.

    Dooman Ray suffocated to death in a sewer on Sunday

    Dooman Ray suffocated to death in a sewer on Sunday

    A PTI report earlier quoted the police as saying that they questioning the project manager and supervisor of a firm that had been given the contract for the maintenance of the sewer by the Delhi Jal Board.

    Also Read |Delhi government in trouble over sanitation worker's death; Wilson to protest on September 25

    Project Manager, Site Supervisor and Nodal Officer of the site of the incident have been arrested today (Ocytober 24), said an ANI report.

    Delhi Police

    Delhi Police

    Police are probing whether the victim was forced to enter the sewer and whether he had any safety gear with him when he went inside.

    A sewer (Representational Image)

    A sewer (Representational Image)

    In September, a sanitation worker suffocated after allegedly falling in the sewer of a building which he had entered to clean in Delhi's Dwarka area. Incident took place in Dabri area of Dwarka. Dwarka incident came a week after five people suffocated upon entering a sewage treatment plant in Moti Nagar area, Delhi.

    Also Read |Delhi: Dead body found in Rashtrapati Bhavan's servant quarters

    During investigation into last month's sanitation worker death in Dwarka, it was learnt that the worker, Anil, was not given any protective gear and even the rope was not strong enough to bear the tension

    Bezwada Wilson organised a protest on Sep 25

    Bezwada Wilson organised a protest on Sep 25

    On September 25, founder of Sanitation Worker Union and Raman Magsaysay Prize winner Bezwada Wilson organised a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding justice for workers involved in manual scavenging and sanitation work.

    Read more about:

    delhi new delhi death

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue