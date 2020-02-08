  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi woman sub-inspector shot dead near Rohini East Metro station

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near Rohini East Metro station on Friday night, officials said.

    The SI, Preeti Ahlawat, was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, police said. A call about the incident was received around 9.30 pm, they said, adding she received gunshot wounds on her head.

    Delhi woman sub-inspector shot dead near Rohini East Metro station
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    "We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected," said SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

    Chhota Shakeel planning targeted killings of political and judicial figures in Delhi; FIR lodged

    Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, the officer said. Ahlawat joined the Delhi Police in 2018.

    More SHOT DEAD News

    Read more about:

    shot dead delhi police

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X