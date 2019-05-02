Delhi woman in viral video 'apologises' for shaming girls on short dress

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 02: Delhi woman, who was seen in a controversial viral video (where a group of young women were told that the way they dressed was an invitation for rape) has apologised after facing severe backlash on social media.

The apology post reads: "I extend an unconditional apology to all the girls. In hind sight, I realise, I was harsh and incorrect in my statement. If any, I should have offered my opinion in private. I was concerned, however, I realise that I should have been protective and progressive in my outlook and not conservative and regressive.

As a wife, sister and a mother and more importantly as a woman, I value ever woman's dignity. Once again, I profusely apologise to all women who's sentiments have been hurt. [sic.]"

Shivani Gupta, one of the victims had posted the video where she can be heard passing sexist comments. Her caption read: "Today my friends and I were harassed by a woman at a restaurant for me wearing a short dress. This middle-aged woman you'll see in the video addressed seven men at the restaurant to rape us because she felt we deserved it for wearing short clothes and bashing her unsolicited opinion."

In the video that had sparked outrage online, the girls can be seen demanding an apology as the woman refuses to give in. Till the very end, she can be seen standing by her statements and vehemently defending them.

Since the video went viral, the woman has receieved a spate of hateful messages, death threats, rape threats, and trolling - many of which were by other women.

However, there isn't any confirmation yet that the Facebook account is authentic and belongs to the real Soma Chakrabarty.