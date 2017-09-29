Delhi woman gang raped in Rajasthan by 23 men

In a shocking incident, a 28 year old Delhi woman was allegedly gangraped by 23 men in Bikaner Rajasthan.

As per the FIR, the victim is from Delhi's New French Colony, and came to Bikaner in connection with her residential plot near Khatu Shyam ji temple.

"I was forcibly picked when I refused two men, who offered me lift from Jaipur highway in a Bolero SUV", the victim said.

She was then allegedly taken to Palana village by the accused, Raju and Subhash, who raped her and later six more men joined in. Afterwards, she was taken to another place and was repeatedly raped.

The victim was thrown near the same temple from where she was picked. However, In the FIR, she has accused 23 people of being involved in the gangrape.

The case has been registered in Bikaner's Narayan Vyas Colony police station under Section 164 today.

OneIndia News