Delhi will not implement MHA’s midnight relaxations until April 30

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Delhi government will not implement the Home Ministry's midnight order on relaxations.

The Delhi government would take a call following a thorough assessment on April 30. The situation will be reviewed by the Disaster Management Authority before extending the relaxations. Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain said that a decision on the lockdown relaxations will be taken post-April 30.

In a midnight order, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted opening of neighbourhood and standalone shop. These would include those in residential complexes within the municipal areas, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, shops in the market places, multi-brand and single-brand malls located in the municipality areas shall remain shut until May 3. The order signed by Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla would, however, not be applicable to hotspots and containment zones.

"all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT will be allowed to open during the lockdown," the order states.

In case of ships in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities, the order permits resuming of operations after following social distancing norms and wearing of masks. However, it would be at 50 per cent strength, the order notes.

Shops will have to follow strict guidelines in order to function.

"All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50 per cent strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory," the order by the MHA states.