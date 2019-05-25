Delhi weather: Dry weather likely in capital, Heat to ramp up next week

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 25: Intensity of rains will increase over Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar islands. Scattered rains are possible over Karnataka, while isolated showers over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Uttrakhand and Jammu and Kashmir on May 25.

Bengaluru:

Pre-Monsoon rains in Bengaluru have made a comeback after a short break of five days. As per Skymet weather, weather conditions are quite conducive for the short spell of rains on May 23 and 24. Intensity of rains would pick up pace on May 25 and can expect sharp spell of heavy rains to lash Bengaluru. Thus, any major relief from warm weather during the afternoon hours is not likely. However, evening and nights would be pleasant. At present, it is in active stage and is likely to revive the pre-Monsoon rains over the region including Bengaluru.

Delhi:

After playing hide and seek for last 3-4 days, Delhi and NCR finally received pre-Monsoon rain and thundershower activities on Thursday evening. As per Skymet weather, due to presence of moisture in atmosphere, isolated light rains cannot be ruled out on Saturday. By Sunday, weather will clear up completely. Bright sunshine, clear skies and northwesterly winds will once again commence leading to increase in day temperatures.

Himachal, Uttrakhand and Jammu and Kashmir

After a few days of dry weather the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fairly widespread rainfall activity yesterday. As per Skymet weather, rains to continue with moderate intensity over most places in the region. A few areas might also witness heavy rain.

Uttar Pradesh:

Scattered rain and thundershower activities have been occurring over many parts of West and Central parts of Uttar Pradesh yesterday. By tomorrow, the weather over the state of Uttar Pradesh is expected to go dry as the winds will change direction and become northwesterly in nature. As per Skymet weather, with dry weather and clear skies, temperatures will start to see a gradual rise and soon enough, most parts will see maximums above the 40-degree mark.