Delhi weather: As temperature dips further, 13 trains running late, flights delayed

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 7: Thirteen trains were delayed on Monday due to fog in Delhi, which recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. The humidity level oscillated between 90 and 100 per cent. Also, all flights to and from Delhi delayed due to fog conditions.

Delhi witnessed light showers on Sunday with minimum temperature touching 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The national capital recorded 1.6mm rainfall, while maximum temperature remained at 19.6 degrees Celsius.

Met officials said humidity oscillated between 100 and 74 per cent. They said the mercury may drop Monday with minimum temperature going down to 7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated again to poor category due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.