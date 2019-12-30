Delhi weather: Over 500 flights delayed, 4 cancelled due to dense fog

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 30: A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi and adjoining cities on Monday morning, disrupting air and rail traffic as the visibility was reduced to zero in some parts.

over 500 flights were diverted and four cancelled from the Delhi airport on Monday due to heavy fog, an official said.

Flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metres and 175 metres.

"Around 530 flights - which includes 320 departures as well as 210 arrivals approximately - have been delayed on Monday till 12.52 pm," the official added.

"Owing to dense fog in north India our flights have been impacted across India. We will continue to review the situation and provide real time updates on our social platforms," said Indigo airlines in a statement.

The airline also requested passengers to check flight status before leaving home and reach out to its customer care.