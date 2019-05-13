  • search
    Delhi wants solutions to traffic congestions says survey

    New Delhi, May 13: The NCT of Delhi Survey 2018 shows that Traffic Congestion (49.67%), Water and Air Pollution (44.52%), and Better Employment Opportunities (43.07%) are the top three voters' priorities in overallNCT of Delhi.The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Traffic Congestion (2.27 on a scale of 5), Water and Air Pollution (2.29), and Better Employment Opportunities (2.29) was rated as Below Average says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    In urban Delhi, top most voters' priorities were Traffic Congestion (50%), Water and Air Pollution (45%), and Better Employment Opportunities (43%).

    A view of heavy traffic at Connaught Place in in New Delhi
    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Traffic Congestion (2.27 on a scale of 5), Water and Air Pollution (2.29), and Better Employment Opportunities (2.29) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in Empowerment of Women and Security (1.85) and Noise Pollution (2.27) in urban Delhi.

    For rural voters of Delhi, the top most voters' priorities were Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (56%), Better Employment Opportunities (52%), and Electricity for Agriculture (44%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.12 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (2.17), and Electricity for Agriculture (2.25) was rated as Below Average.

    Since Delhi's population is predominantly urban (97.50% as per Census 2011), this report focuses primarily on urban voters' priorities.

    association of democratic reforms new delhi traffic survey

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
