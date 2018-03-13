Delhi: Kejriwal's top aide, a 'witness' in chief secretary assault case quits

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's advisor VK Jain has resigned from his post citing personal reasons, ANI reported on Tuesday. He sent copies of the resignation to the Chief Minister's Office and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

He had reportedly not shown up for work since the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, for which Delhi Police had questioned him in February.

Jain was appointed Kejriwal's advisor in September 2017. He had earlier retired as the chief executive officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

After the alleged assault of the chief secretary on February 19, Jain went on a week-long medical leave, PTI reported. He was a witness in the case.

