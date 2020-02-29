Delhi violence: Why no FIR yet against BJP leaders for hate speech, asks AAP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 29: Amid violent clashes that rocked North-east Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh attacked the BJP-led government in the Centre, asking why action wasn't taken on those who gave 'inflammatory speeches'.

"No action on those who gave inflammatory speeches? When will the Central government wake up? That's why through the Lieutenant Governor we have requested that the central government should also announce ex gratia," said Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh, on the other hand, defended AAP member Tahir Hussain over his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots.

Death toll in Delhi now at 42, number of injured 250

On Thursday, AAP suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi Riots as well as his links to IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder.