YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi violence: Umar Khalid arrested by Crime Branch, sent to 3-day police custody

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi. He has been remanded to 3-day custody.

    Delhi violence: Umar Khalid arrested by Crime Branch, sent to 3-day police custody

    This is the second FIR under which Umar Khalid has been formally arrested.

    Salman Rushdie, Arundhati Roy, Chomsky others demand release of Umar Khalid

    This FIR, registered on 25 February 2020, investigated the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of north-east Delhi.

    The first is FIR 59, where along with other charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had also been invoked.

    More UMAR KHALID News

    Read more about:

    umar khalid cbi

    Story first published: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X