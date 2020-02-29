Delhi violence: Team of BSF officials visit Mohammad Anees' residence; Assures financial support

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 29: Days after a Border Security Force jawan's house was gutted in fire following the violence that gripped North-East Delhi for three days earlier this week, a team of BSF officials, on Saturday, paid a visit to his residence.

Speaking to reporters, DIG (Headquarters) Pushpendra Rathore said, "He is currently posted in Odisha and soon will be transferred to Delhi".

The DIG further said that BSF engineers have come along with the team and they would repair the house of constable Mohammad Anees.

"BSF will provide financial assistance to the family from its welfare fund," DIG Pushpendra Rathore added.

Delhi: A team of Border Security Force today visited the house BSF constable Mohammad Anees, whose house in Khajuri Khas area was set on fire during #DelhiViolence. DIG (Headquarters) Pushpendra Rathore says, "He is currently posted in Odisha & soon will be transferred to Delhi". pic.twitter.com/nEV0cLdijY — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

Mohd Yusuf, father of BSF jawan Mohammad Anees said that his house in Khajuri Khaas was burnt on February 25 afternoon.

"On February 25, when stones were being pelted, I was in the house with 4 others. The protesters locked us from the outside. Later Police rescued us. Protesters destroyed our house completely. Rs 3 lakh cash which was kept in the house as preparations for Anees's marriage was underway also got burnt with the house. We heard someone saying 'Niklo Pakistaniyon'," Yusuf told reporters.

At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi.

Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence.