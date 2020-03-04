Delhi violence: Teachers of Jamia Millia Islamia to contribute one-day salary to victims

New Delhi, Mar 04: All teachers of Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday decided to contribute a minimum of one-day's salary for the welfare of victims, who faced severe loss in the Delhi riots.

This decision, by the teachers were taken after a delegation comprising teachers was sent to the violence-affected areas in northeast Delhi on February 29.

According to reports, it is alleged that the teachers would not make any "lavish purchase" through the year and will stick to basic household expenses.

A delegation of teachers alleged that the victims have lost faith in the government and its administration.

"It is high time we common Indians unite and collectively fight the hate-mongers to save religious diversity, which leads to stability of the nation," said Jamia teachers.

327 shops, 79 houses destroyed in Delhi violence

The death toll in the violence rose to 46 with 38 been reported dead at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Hospital, four at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Also, four bodies were fished out from the drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas.