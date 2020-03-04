Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a case lodged in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain will hear his application on Wednesday.

Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had then suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence.