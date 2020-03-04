  • search
    Delhi violence: Supreme Court to hear politicians' hate speech case today

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The Supreme Court is all set to hear a petition that seeks immediate registration of FIRs against politicians for their inflammatory speeches and slogans.

    Earlier, the petition, that was filed by the victims of the Delhi violence was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde which is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

    Delhi violence: Supreme Court to hear politicians hate speech case today

    "We read newspapers blaming us. There is so much pressure on us.... But we cannot prevent such things. We don't want people to die... We want peace. But the court has never been able to curb such violence," the CJI had said to senior advocate Colin Gonsalves.

    Delhi HC allows Centre's impleadment in PIL for FIRs over hate speech by 3 BJP leaders

    On Monday, Gonsalves had stressed that FIRs should be registered against the politicians with immediate effect as nearly 10 people were dying every day.

    "Last night 6 or 7 people died," he had told the bench, adding "the urgency is that 5 or 6 personalities are going around encouraging it."

    The Delhi violence victims have named BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Abhay Verma among others for the inflammatory speeches.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
