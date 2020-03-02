Delhi violence state-sponsored genocide, ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans won't be tolerated in Bengal: Mamata

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Mar 02: Condemning the northeast Delhi riot, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging the communal violence in Delhi was "state-sponsored genocide".

She also claimed that the BJP is trying to implement "Gujarat model of riots" across the country, including in West Bengal.

Addressing a TMC event, Mamata also condemned those who raised the controversial "goli maro..." slogan while heading to Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the city on Sunday.

TMC, AAP MPs hold protest inside the Parliament premises against govt over Delhi violence

"I am deeply pained by the killing of innocent people in Delhi. I think it was genocide... the violence in Delhi was state-sponsored," she said.

The TMC supremo claimed it was due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that "so many people were killed" in the Delhi violence.

"Amit Shah should keep this in mind," she said the BJP should apologise for the Delhi riots.

"The BJP is trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across India, including in West Bengal," the chief minister added.