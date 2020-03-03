Delhi violence: Speaker Om Birla warns LS MPs of suspension following continues ruckus

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 03: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday warned the MPs that they would be suspended for the rest of the session if they left their seats, this comes after some MPs continued to draw attention to the deadly communal violence that had claimed 47 lives in northeast Delhi last week.

"No MP from Opposition or treasury should cross if he/she does I will suspend the entire session", said Om Birla.

Meanwhile, both the Houses of Parliament have now been adjourned.

Birla has asked floor leaders of all parties to resolve the issues that led to a scuffle between Congress and BJP MPs in Lok Sabha and warned that a repeat of what happened on Monday could lead to serious consequences.

Birla chaired a meeting on Tuesday with the floor leaders of all parties to end the lock jam over the Delhi violence issue and told them to resolve the matter otherwise he would be forced to take action.

After Parliament on Monday witnessed noisy scenes with the opposition protesting against the Modi government in both the houses over the violence in Delhi. The opposition demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties as logjam over Delhi violence continues in the Parliament.

Members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla accusing rival party MPs of misbehaviour.

The House was adjourned several times on Monday.

Birla, added that the senior members of the House should do their bit to ensure it runs smoothly.