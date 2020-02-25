Delhi violence: Shoot-at-sight order issued in North East district

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 25: A shoot-at-sight order in the clashed-hit North East Delhi has triggered panic and confusion among the citizens.

After a brief period of uncertainty, it became clear that such an order was indeed issued with a view to contain violence in Northeast Delhi. At least 13 people have lost their lives in violence in the northeast region so far.

As per the report, the cops were earlier firing tear gas shells in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

In another major development IPS officer S N Shrivastava has been appointed as a special commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi police by immediate effect.

Shrivastava was currently serving as the Special Director General (Training) CRPF in Delhi but has been repatriated back to the Delhi police in light of the riots in large parts of Northeast Delhi.