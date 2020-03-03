Delhi violence: Shahrukh, man who pointed gun at policeman arrested

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 03: Shahrukh Khan, the man who pointed a gun at a policeman during violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Jafrabad, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was seen wielding a gun as people supporting the citizenship law clashed with those against it in Delhi's Jaffrabad during the violence.

As per the FIR lodged by the police, the accused was identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh, a resident of Shahdara.

A video of the Delhi riot that went viral, shows Shahrukh, dressed in a red T-shirt and denims, was seen pointing his gun at an unarmed Delhi Police officer, intimidating him and forcing him to back away with his hands raised before firing repeatedly in the air.

The Delhi police on Tuesday confirmed his arrest.

An eyewitness said the helpless police officer dressed in riot gear stood in the middle of the main street as Shahrukh and six others accosted him during the day of the violence in Jaffrabad.

The eyewitness shot this video of the terrific incident on his phone from the roof of a nearby building.