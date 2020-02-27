  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi violence: Several WhatsApp groups, 'outsiders' under scanner

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: In the wake of the violent clashes in northeast Delhi several WhatsApp groups and role of people from outside Delhi is under the scanner in connection with the incidents.

    According to reports, the Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi so far.

    Delhi violence: Several WhatsApp groups, outsiders under scanner

    The violence erupted since Sunday evening and the national capital boiled up more on Monday morning.

    Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 32

    According to the news agency ANI, phones that have been seized revealed that proper mobilization was being done. Chats include for stones to be brought at Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh and Kardampuri. Moreover, hate speeches, rumor-mongering and plan for attacks were discussed.

    The police have found outsiders from neighboring state Uttar Pradesh apart from the locals, who came in numbers and participated in the violence.

    The borders were sealed on Tuesday evening, as per reports.

    Sharing details regarding the use of weapons, sources informed that rounds were exchanged on Monday and Tuesday, as per news agency ANI.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 27th, 2020

      Reportedly, not only police came under attack from heavy stone-pelting, but protestors also used country-made revolvers in several places.

      Big changes in Delhi police as Modi, Shah, Doval take control over Delhi violence

      At least 32 people, including a police head constable, and an IB Security Assistant have died, while around 200 people have sustained injuries in the violence that raged for three days in North-East Delhi.

      Several properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson. Houses and vehicles were also set on fire.

      More VIOLENCE News

      Read more about:

      violence delhi police whatsapp

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X