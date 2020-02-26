  • search
    Delhi violence: Senior Cong leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday that the senior party leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi on Thursday.

    This was decided in its working committee meeting on Wednesday.

    Earlier, the Congress had said that they will hold the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday and will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind. But, as the President will be unavailable today so he has given them time on Thursday.

      Congress leader, Randeep Surjewala said, "Congress was to hold a march and give a memorandum to President today but he communicated that he is unavailable and has given us time tomorrow. Upholding the respect for his high office, we have deferred the march for tomorrow."

      The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
