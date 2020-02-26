Delhi violence: Police shares contact numbers of personnel at city hospitals

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Delhi police has shared contact numbers of police personnel who are at various hospitals for those desirous of seeking information on victims admitted following communal violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Sub-Inspector Gajender Singh can be contacted on 9818120026 for details. Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh can be reached at 7982756328 for details of victims in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Maulana Azad Hospital.

Sub-Inspector Devender Singh is stationed at RML Hospital and can be contacted at 9818313342 to seek information.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Narender Rana can be reached on 9868738042 for those admitted at Al-Hind Hospital. The death toll in the communal violence that took place in northeast Delhi has risen to 20.