Delhi violence: 2 Crime Branch special teams to investigate all cases

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Delhi Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday.

The SIT has been constituted under the Delhi Police Crime Branch and all FIRs have been transferred to the SIT, news agency ANI reported.

The police has so far filed 48 FIRs. The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.

The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police B K Singh.

The violence and arson in Delhi's North East district has claimed 37 lives and wounded more than 200. Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Jafrabad, Gokalpuri, Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad, are among the worst-hit localities.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law had escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

After Monday night, incidents of arson, tension had smouldered in the national capital and on Tuesday, streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late night also took stock of the situation.