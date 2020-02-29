Delhi violence: One of five injured men, forced to sing National Anthem, dies

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 29: A 23-year-old man, seen lying injured on the ground in a video clip in which policemen can be seen making him and four other young men sing the national anthem, has died of his injuries.

The man has been identified as Faizan, a resident of Kardampuri in northeast Delhi, one of the areas hit by violence.

The video that emerged on Tuesday shows five men lying injured on a street and other men in police gear telling the injured to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram.

Faizan was admitted to the neurosurgery ward on Tuesday with gunshot wounds and died early Thursday morning. He was in a critical condition, the doctor added.

The death toll in the Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city's GTB Hospital.

Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp number to lodge complaint about hate messages

The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has recorded 38 deaths, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital three, and the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital has reported one.

Nearly 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday to assist hundreds of Delhi police men and women to maintain peace.

More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes. The areas mainly affected include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.