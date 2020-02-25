Delhi violence: Kejriwal calls for an urgent meeting with MLAs, officials of violence-hit areas

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 25: Observing the violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in the northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has called for an urgent meeting, at his residence, with the MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of the national capital.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel along with the Delhi Police held a flag march in Brahampuri area, after stone pelting incidents were reported between two groups in the area on Tuesday morning.

How the violence unfolded in Delhi

Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.

The anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other in the northeast Delhi, protesters also vandalised houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.