Delhi violence: Karkardooma court grants police custody of Shahrukh, who pionted gun at police

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 07: Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Saturday granted police custody of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who opened fire and pointed a gun at Police in Northeast Delhi for 3 more days during the riot in the national capital.

The 23-year-old man who was arrested for wielding a gun during the Delhi riots had earlier told the police that he fired in a fit of rage.

The police said that Pathan had fired three rounds. During his interrogation, he said that he had fired in a fit of rage and on the spur of the moment.

In a video that went viral, Pathan could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jafrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

At least 47 people, including a police head constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged in northeast Delhi.