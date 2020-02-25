Delhi violence: I&B Ministry cautions channels against content inciting violence

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 25: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels asking them to be cautious about content that may incite violence or promote "anti-national" attitudes.

Fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi on Tuesday, killing six more people and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

"It is herby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence, or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes," the advisory said.

The advisory also called on private channels to be cautious of content that contains attack on religious or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religions groups or which promote communal attitudes.

It also cautioned against content that may carry "defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths".

The advisory asked channels to ensured that no content is telecast which is violative of the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995.

"All private satellite TV channels are requested to ensure strict compliance," the advisory added.