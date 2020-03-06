Delhi Violence: HC adjourns all petitions till March 12, directs Centre to file reply

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 06: The Delhi High Court on Friday listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in the communal violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law and alleged hate speeches by political figures for March 12.

According to the Supreme Court's direction, all the matters pertaining to the Delhi Riots were listed before the Chief Justice's Bench in the Delhi High Court.

The top court in its order passed on March 4 had held that the previous long adjournment given by the Delhi High Court till April 13 in the case was unjustified.

These petitions, among other things, seek registration of FIRs against political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches which had an effect of instigating the violence.

The death toll in northeast Delhi's communal violence stood at 53 with over 200 injured.