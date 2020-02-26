Delhi violence: Four video clips of BJP leaders that court made cops watch

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the police in the national capital for not taking action against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh was hearing a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

During the hearing, the court asked Mehta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Rajesh Deo if they had seen the video clip of BJP leader Kapil Mishra making alleged hate speeches.

While the solicitor general maintained that he does not watch television and has not seen those clips, Deo said he has watched the video of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma but has not seen that of Mishra.

On the submission made by the police officer, Justice Muralidhar remarked, "I am really amazed at the state of affairs of the Delhi Police and asked the court staff to play Mishra's video clip in the courtroom."

Let's take a look at the content of the four video clips that Delhi High Court showed cops

Video 1: Kapil Mishra, BJP

Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra's recent provocative speech at Maujpur Chowk, was the first on the list.

On Sunday, Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear the streets of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

"Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't pay heed," Mishra had tweeted.

"We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared.... we will be forced to hit the streets," he wrote.

Parvesh Verma, BJP

In another video, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma's speech was played where had called anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh "rapists and murderers".

"Lakhs of people gather there [Shaheen Bagh]. People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow," he had said.

"This election [Delhi poll] is not a small election but that for stability and unity of the country. If a government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is formed on February 11, then after an hour no one will be seen in Shaheen Bagh," said West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

Anurag Thakur, BJP minister

The controversial 'goli maro' slogan raised during a rally led by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur was also played in the court.

He chanted the incendiary slogan "traitors should be shot" after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters. At the rally, Thakur chanted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded, "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).

Abhay Verma, BJP MLA

In a fresh video that surfaced online yesterday shows BJP's newly-elected MLA Abhay Verma, leading a group of men who could be heard chanting provocative slogans. They said, "Police ke hathyaaron ko, goli maaro s***** ko." (Shoot those who killed policemen.)