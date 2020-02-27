Delhi Violence: Don't spare anyone, double punishment if guilty from AAP, says Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for "strictest" punishment for anyone involved in riots that broke out in North East Delhi on Monday.

When asked about the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, Kejriwal, who is AAP chief, said no rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared. "If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said.

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. Hussain rejected the allegations.