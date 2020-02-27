  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Violence: Don't spare anyone, double punishment if guilty from AAP, says Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for "strictest" punishment for anyone involved in riots that broke out in North East Delhi on Monday.

    Delhi Violence: Dont spare anyone, double punishment if guilty from AAP, says Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    When asked about the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, Kejriwal, who is AAP chief, said no rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared. "If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said.

    AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

    Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

    His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. Hussain rejected the allegations.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party violence

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X