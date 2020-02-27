  • search
    Delhi Violence: Don't spare anyone, double punishment if guilty from AAP, says Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for "strictest" punishment for anyone involved in riots that broke out in North East Delhi on Monday.

    Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The politics over riots and violence must end. We call for strictest punishment for anyone who was involved in the act. Punish them all irrespective of whether they are from the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP or the Congress. If the guilty are from AAP, given them double punishment."

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 17:34 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website.
