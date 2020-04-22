  • search
    Delhi violence: Delhi police slap charges under UAPA against Umar Khalid, Jamia activists

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The Special Cell of the Delhi police has booked JNU student leader, Umar Khalid under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    The police have also booked Jamia student member, Meeran Haider and media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, Safoora Zargar under the same provisions in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots that took place in February.

    Akram Khan, Haider's counsel said that the police have added UAPA against his client and others named in the FIR. Initially, they were booked under Sections 147, 148 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Later the police had added charges under Sections 124A (sedition), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

    JNU violence: 2 FIRs filed against Umar Khalid for 'unlawful activities’ at Gateway of India

    Zargar, it may be recalled was arrested on April 13. The police said that she was among those who organised the anti-Citizenship law protest and road blockage. The protest, it may be recalled had turned violent.

    A Delhi police source told OneIndia that the reason for them adding UAPA was due to the links with the Popular Front of India. The first FIR was registered in March based on the information provided by sub-inspector, Arvind Kumar. He had said that the violence was a pre-meditated conspiracy alleged hatched by Khalid, Danish and two others.

    Khalid is alleged to have given provocative speeches at two different places. He had appealed to the citizens to come out on the streets and block roads, at a time when US President, Donald Trump was visiting India. The intent was to spread a propaganda at an international level, the police also said.

    The FIR says that Danish was given the responsibility of gathering the people from different places to take part in the violence. Women and children were made to block the roads to create tension.

    "While investigating Jamia and NE riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially. All arrests have been made based on scientific and forensic evidence," the Delhi police had tweeted on April 20.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
