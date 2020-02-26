  • search
    Delhi Violence: Delhi High Court directs Police to file FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the police officials to file an FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convey this message to the Police Commissioner.

    The court, while hearing a plea said that the police "must act against hate speeches".

    Delhi Violence: Delhi High Court directs Police to file FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra

    The court was adjourned and the next hearing will be held on Thursday.

    We cannot let another 1984 scenario happen in this city Delhi High Court

    Earlier, Justice S Muralidhar during the hearing played a video clip of BJP leader Kapil Mishra after police officials said that they watched several footage of violence in Delhi but did not watch the BJP leader's hate speech.

    Justice S Muralishar said, "This is really concerning. There are so many TVs in your office, how can police officer say that he hasn't watched the videos. I'm really appalled by the state of affairs of Delhi Police."

    Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Union Home Ministry to call in the Indian Army to restore law and order in the national capital.

    On the other side, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded his immediate resignation for his "colossal failure".

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
