Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 28

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 27: The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 28 on Thursday, according to GTB Hospital authorities. "The death toll has risen to 28," Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar Gautam said.

Of the 28 deceased, 2 deaths were reported at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.

Earlier, at least four bodies were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital, a senior official said.

According to GTB Hospital authorities, the number of injured now stands at 189, however, the situation at the hospital "seems to be settling".

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged that the situation has become "alarming" and the Army should be called in as police is "unable to control it".

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law had escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

Meanwhile, television visual showed DCP Northeast Ved Prakash Surya along with a posse of police personnel conducting a flag march in the violence-hit areas seeking to boost confidence of people and bring the situation to normal. Chief Minister Kejriwal said the situation has become "alarming", adding that he is writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After Monday night, incidents of arson, tension had smouldered in the national capital and on Tuesday, streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late night also took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, in a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.

The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The Delhi High Court later also directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).