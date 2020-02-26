Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal to call in Indian Army

New Delhi, Feb 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that "Army should be called in and police is unable to control situation in northeast Delhi where 18 people have died and over 150 have been injured amid clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters".

This remark, by the Chief Minister is a turnaround after he earlier told reporters that Army was not required in the area to control the violence.

According to recent reports, its is said that the death toll in the violence has shot up to 20.

Also, the Delhi High Court has directed the police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh said a senior-level police officer, who is aware of the facts, should be present before it at 12:30 pm with instructions.