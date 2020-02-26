  • search
    Delhi violence: Centre deploys 45 companies of paramilitary forces to restore law and order

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Centre, on Wednesday decided to deploy 45 companies of paramilitary forces to restore law and order in the national capital after several violence erupted in Delhi.

    This decision, by the Centre, came two days after the continued violence in Delhi where riots broke out in Muajpur and Jafrabad areas.

    Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi
    Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

    According to reports, as many as 20 people lost their lives and more than 180 injured so far.

    The paramilitary forces that deployed in Delhi include those from the ITBP, the BSF and the CRPF.

      Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that despite police officials' continous efforts to control situation and instil confidence, the riots have not reduced in Delhi and hence urged the Union Home Ministry to call in the Indian Army and impose curfew in the riot areas.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
