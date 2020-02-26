Delhi violence: Body of IB Officer Ankit Sharma found in Chand Bagh

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 26: A body of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer, Ankit Sharma found in North East district's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Sharma died during the ongoing violence in Northeast Delhi which started on Sunday evening. His body was recovered from a drain today. He was the Security Assistant in IB.

On Tuesday when Sharma was returning home in the evening he was allegedly attacked by a mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death and his body was later dumped into a drain, according to officials.

After the body was recovered today, Sharma's father, Ravinder Sharma, who is also an IB official has claimed that the supporters of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have attacked his son and killed him.

According to the victim's father, Sharma was also shot after being beaten. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for autopsy.

Earlier, Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life during the clashes in Gokalpuri area in the northeast part of the national capital. The autopsy report confirmed that he died of bullet injuries.

NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 26th, 2020

The clashes in northeast Delhi turned violent as mobs set fire to houses, shops, petrol pumps, and public property.

Delhi violence: Centre deploys 45 companies of paramilitary forces to restore law and order

Apart from Ratan Lal, other police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara and Amit Sharma, were injured while trying to quell the protests.

Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.

The anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other in the northeast Delhi, protesters also vandalised houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.